We can’t build coming century with last century laws: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi stresses on significance of reforms while launching construction of Agra Metro

India cannot build the coming century with laws of the last century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, stressing the significance of “reforms”.

“For new facilities and systems, reforms are necessary. We cannot build the coming century with laws of the last century”, he noted.

Launching the construction of Agra Metro through videoconferencing, he stated that the laws that were beneficial in the last century, became a “burden” of the next century. For this reason, there must be continuous process for reforms, he asserted.

People often wondered why “reforms are working better today” in comparison to the past. “The reason is simple. Earlier, reforms would take place in fragments, keeping some sectors and departments in mind. Now reforms are being brought with a though of entirety”, he said.

‘Make In India’ programme

India was not only expanding its metro rail network, but also constructing its own metro coaches and signal systems under the ‘Make In India’ programme. It was becoming atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in metro network too, he pointed out.

The Agra Metro project comprises 2 corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and connects major tourist attractions like the Taj Mahal, the Agra Fort and Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands, said the government.

The project will benefit the 26 lakh population of Agra and also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit the city every year. Its estimated cost will be ₹8,379.62 crore. It will be completed in 5 years.