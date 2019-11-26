Watch | Wild baby elephant finds a new home in Assam

A wild male baby elephant was rescued from a water tank in Assam's Narangi army camp. The elephant which was separated from its mother and herd now receives care from 'Madhabi', a female elephant at an Assam zoo. Assam is home to one of the largest number of wild elephants in India. Tejas Mariswamy, a zoo official, speaks on video about how the elephant was found and how 'Madhabi' adopted the baby elephant.