Watch: What will be affected and what will we available during a lockdown?

COVID-19-related lockdowns were imposed in 80 districts affected by the pandemic.

A lockdown is an emergency protocol that prevents people from leaving a given area. It usually allows for essential services to continue to serve the people. The government has notified a list of essential services and commodities that will remain available during the lockdown.

What will remain available? Restaurants, groceries, petrol and diesel, and medical services, among other essential services and commodities, will remain available during the COVID-19-related lockdown announced by the Centre on Sunday. The government has instructed the States to issue orders placing unprecedented restrictions in 80 districts across 17 States and five Union Territories in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.