A video explaining the roles and powers of a Governor and Lieutenant Governor

There have been several instances in India in recent years of Governors and elected State governments not seeing eye to eye

The role, powers, and discretion of the Governor’s Office in multiple States has been debated for decades.

Therefore, it is important to understand what the framers of the Constitution had in mind for the powers granted to the Governor and Lieutenant Governor