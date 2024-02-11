GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code | What does the bill entail?

 Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code | What does the bill entail?

In this episode of talking politics, we discuss what the bill says with respect to divorce, inheritance of property, and live-in relationships

February 11, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

On February 7, the Uttarakhand Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, becoming the first legislature in independent India to pass a law that proposes common rules on marriage, divorce, inheritance of property, and live-in relationships for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

This stems from Article 44 of the Constitution (Directive Principles of State Policy) which although not enforceable, obligates the State to strive to implement such a uniform law. The Bill will now be sent to the President for her assent after which it will become a law.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Assembly ‘creates history’ by passing Uniform Civil Code: Pushkar Dhami

It applies to all residents of Uttarakhand except the tribal community which constitutes 2.9% of the State’s population. The community has been averse to a UCC from the very beginning.

Also Read | What does Uttarakhand’s UCC entail? 

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran and Yuvasree S

India / Uttarakhand / politics

