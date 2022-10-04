Watch | Rajnath Singh inducts indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter

A video on the induction of the LCH at Jodhpur Air Force Station

A video on the induction of the LCH at Jodhpur Air Force Station

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inducted the indigenously designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) on October 3.

The twin-engine helicopter was formally inducted into the 143 Helicopter Unit ‘Dhanush’ at the Jodhpur Air Force Station. Mr. Singh also took a sortie in the LCH after the induction.

The twin-engine LCH, designed and developed by HAL, is a 5-8 tonne class dedicated combat helicopter. It is the only attack helicopter in the world which can land and take-off at an altitude of 5,000 m (16,400 ft) with considerable load of weapons and fuel.

The helicopter has a combat radius of 500 km and go up to a service ceiling of 21,000 feet which makes it ideal to operate at high altitude areas of the Siachen glacier.

Read the full story.