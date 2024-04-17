Watch | Parents of UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava on his journey to No. 1

April 17, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST

Aditya Srivastava who secured the top rank in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), results of which were declared on Tuesday, quit his job at Goldman Sachs, an investment banking company, to prepare for the examination as he wanted to get away from his desk job and work for the betterment of the society.

A B. Tech in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur, Mr. Srivastava, who hails from Lucknow, topped the examination in his third attempt. At present, he is undergoing IPS training in Hyderabad as he had cleared the examination in his second attempt as well.

His parents, speaking to The Hindu in their Lucknow home, talk about his journey and crucial decisions he had to make to achieve his goal of not only cracking the exam, but also topping it.

Read more: Want to give back to society, say UPSC toppers

Interview and videos: Sandeep Saxena

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran, Richard Kujur