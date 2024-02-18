Watch | NDA vs INDIA | Where alliances stand ahead of polls

February 18, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

As India prepares to go into the Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, February 17, 2024, passed a political resolution at a meeting of the party’s national council in New Delhi, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, likening it to the realisation of ‘Ram Rajya’ in the past 10 years under him.

As for the INDIA bloc, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to make the next volte-face, this time to return to the embrace of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the putative Opposition alliance expansively labelled INDIA may be stillborn.

Except for closed door meetings followed by press conferences, the INDIA bloc has not had any big public outreach programme since its formation seven months ago in Patna.

The Opposition parties may have to look at State-level alliances, and the possibility of post-poll alliances. The BJP, meanwhile, has ramped up its campaign, not merely to win the election but also to extinguish the last signs of opposition to it.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S and Gayatri Menon