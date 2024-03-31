GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Why Punjab will see a four-way contest?

Watch | Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Why Punjab will see a four-way contest?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the state of Punjab and the politics at play ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024

March 31, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

In a setback to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab in the run-up to the parliamentary election, its lone Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku Sheetal Angural joined the BJP.

Two MPs of Congress - Ravneet Singh Bittu and Preneet Kaur - also joined the BJP.

Meanwhile for BJP, its talks with former ally SAD broke down and the party announced to fight the Lok Sabha elections alone.

Punjab is now likely to see a four-horse race.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S and Gayatri Menon

Related Topics

India / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.