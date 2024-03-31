Watch | Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Why Punjab will see a four-way contest?

In a setback to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab in the run-up to the parliamentary election, its lone Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku Sheetal Angural joined the BJP.

Two MPs of Congress - Ravneet Singh Bittu and Preneet Kaur - also joined the BJP.

Meanwhile for BJP, its talks with former ally SAD broke down and the party announced to fight the Lok Sabha elections alone.

Punjab is now likely to see a four-horse race.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S and Gayatri Menon