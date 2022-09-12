Watch | Ladakh Marathon, the world’s highest, returns after 2 years

A video on the 9th edition of the Ladakh Marathon

A video on the 9th edition of the Ladakh Marathon

The Ladakh Marathon, the world’s highest, returned after a gap of 2 years. The 9 th edition of the marathon was held from September 7-11, 2022

This challenging marathon had 2 ultra races – the 72 km Khardung La Challenge (5370 m), presently the World’s Highest Ultra Marathon and the 122 km Silk Route Ultra.

Participants were advised to arrive in Leh at least a week in advance to acclimatise to the high altitude.

For the Khardung La Challenge, runners must have finished 2 full marathons under five hours in the past three years, or 2 ultra marathons over 70 km in the past three years prior to the race day.

The marathon drew runners from different countries