India

Watch | Ladakh Marathon, the world’s highest, returns after 2 years

The Ladakh Marathon, the world’s highest, returned after a gap of 2 years. The 9 th edition of the marathon was held from September 7-11, 2022

This challenging marathon had 2 ultra races – the 72 km Khardung La Challenge (5370 m), presently the World’s Highest Ultra Marathon and the 122 km Silk Route Ultra.

Participants were advised to arrive in Leh at least a week in advance to acclimatise to the high altitude.

For the Khardung La Challenge, runners must have finished 2 full marathons under five hours in the past three years, or 2 ultra marathons over 70 km in the past three years prior to the race day.

The marathon drew runners from different countries


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Ladakh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2022 6:03:30 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/watch-ladakh-marathon-the-worlds-highest-returns-after-2-years/article65882670.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY