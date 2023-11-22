November 22, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

On November 12, 2023, an under-construction tunnel caved in after a landslide in Uttarakhand, trapping 41 workers inside.

The incident took place in the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi district.

The search and rescue operation was immediately launched by the NDRF, SDRF and police personnel.

After several days of being trapped inside the tunnel, the first video of the workers was released by the rescuers on November 21, 2023.

Maharaj Singh Negi, the brother of one of the trapped workers, said that when the tunnel caved in, they were not informed about it.

