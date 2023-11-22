HamberMenu
Watch | I spoke to my brother with a walkie-talkie sent through a pipe: family of trapped tunnel worker

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Family of trapped tunnel worker speaks

On November 20, the rescue operation witnessed a breakthrough after rescuers were able to push a six-inch diameter pipe through the debris inside the tunnel

November 22, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

On November 12, 2023, an under-construction tunnel caved in after a landslide in Uttarakhand, trapping 41 workers inside.

The incident took place in the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi district.

The search and rescue operation was immediately launched by the NDRF, SDRF and police personnel.

After several days of being trapped inside the tunnel, the first video of the workers was released by the rescuers on November 21, 2023.

Uttarkashi: Families of trapped workers stand outside the tunnel after a portion of an under construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon collapsed on November 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Maharaj Singh Negi, the brother of one of the trapped workers, said that when the tunnel caved in, they were not informed about it.

Also Read: Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | Families hope to find light at the end of the tunnel

Reporting: Aroon Deep

Visuals: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap and ANI

Production: Yuvasree S

