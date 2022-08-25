Watch | How is the Chief Justice of India appointed?

Richard Kujur August 25, 2022 19:20 IST

A video explaining the procedure for the appointment of the Chief Justice of India

On 27th August 2022, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will take over as the 49th Chief Justice of India, the highest-ranking officer of the Indian federal Judiciary. He replaces Justice NV Ramana. As head of the Supreme Court, the chief justice is responsible for allocating cases and appointing constitutional benches at the top court. But the constitution of India does not mention any procedure for appointing the CJI. So, how is the Chief Justice of India appointed?



