Watch | Constitution: A site of struggle | Mohan Gopal interview

Mohan Gopal on the Indian Constitution’s significance and its role in shaping the nation’s trajectory, particularly in relation to social justice and representation

April 15, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 08:26 am IST

Varghese K George
Varghese K. George

The Constitution of India is a very unique document. If you look at the preamble to the Constitution, it says We the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India.

So when we say the Constitution of India, we see it as a story. It’s a process. It’s a continuing story of the constitution of a new India.

In the second episode of Terms of Engagement, we speak to Former Director, National Judicial Academy G. Mohan Gopal. He was the founder Chair of the National Court Management Systems Committee of the Supreme Court of India. Prof. Gopal is former Director (Vice-Chancellor) of the National Law School of India, Bengaluru. He continues to work actively on current judicial and legal issues and reform of legal and judicial institutions.

Mohan Gopal explains the discussion centres on the Indian Constitution’s significance and its role in shaping the nation’s trajectory, particularly in relation to social justice and representation.

Host: Varghese K. George

Video: Sushil Kumar Verma

Production: Richard Kujur

