A video of Shashi Tharoor’s reaction to Rishi Sunak’s appointment as UK’s new PM

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacts to the United Kingdom making history by appointing Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, the first person of Indian origin to hold the highest post.

Tharoor explains why such a move is remarkable, whether India can expect any concessions and favours because of Sunak’s Indian roots, and what India can learn from the UK.