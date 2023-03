March 02, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Tripura and Nagaland on Thursday by winning an absolute majority. In Meghalaya, the National People’s Party (NPP) led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is set to head a coalition government for the second successive term by winning 25 of the 59 Assembly constituencies.

Here are the key winners and losers.