Watch | Artists protest against CAA in Guwahati

The Citizenship Amendment Act has sparked protests across India. Assam had been on the boil in recent times as thousands of people came out on the streets to protest. Peaceful protesters in Guwahati came together to paint messages opposing the citizenship law.

Popular singers Zubeen Garg and Manas Robin and theatre artiste Pabitra Rabha also participated in the protest.

AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said the agitation against the Act will continue in the court and on the streets.

Protests were also held in Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Morigaon and Sivasagar.