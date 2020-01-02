VVIP choppers case: IT department raids multiple locations in Delhi, Pune

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Pune in connection with a tax-evasion probe linked to the multi-crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case, officials said.
They said the raids were being conducted against an accused named in the case and his relative and a prominent Pune-based industrialist.
About 30 premises were raided by tax department sleuths in coordination with local police in the two cities, they said.
The searches against the two, they said, are a result of certain disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, an accused arrested in the VVIP choppers scam.
Mr. Saxena was arrested by Enforcement Directorate after he was deported from Dubai last year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.