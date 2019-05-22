VVIP chopper scam: Enforcement Directorate files supplementary chargesheet against alleged middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta

The Enforcement Directorate on May 22 filed a supplementary chargesheet before a Delhi court against Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam, in a money laundering case.

The agency filed the supplementary chargesheet against Mr. Gupta before Special Judge Arvind Kumar. He was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED had said Mr. Gupta’s role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency in New Delhi.

It is suspected that Mr. Gupta has in his possession payment details of the ₹3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers.