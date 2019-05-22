National

VVIP chopper scam: Enforcement Directorate files supplementary chargesheet against alleged middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta

AugustaWestland VVIP chopper case accused Sushen Mohan Gupta. File

AugustaWestland VVIP chopper case accused Sushen Mohan Gupta. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

It is suspected that Mr. Gupta has in his possession payment details of the ₹3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers.

The Enforcement Directorate on May 22 filed a supplementary chargesheet before a Delhi court against Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam, in a money laundering case.

The agency filed the supplementary chargesheet against Mr. Gupta before Special Judge Arvind Kumar. He was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED had said Mr. Gupta’s role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency in New Delhi.

It is suspected that Mr. Gupta has in his possession payment details of the ₹3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers.

Comments
Related Topics National
defence contract
corruption & bribery
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2019 2:49:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/vvip-chopper-scam-ed-files-supplementary-chargesheet-against-alleged-middleman-sushen-mohan-gupta/article27205466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story