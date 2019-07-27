VVIP chopper deal case: ED denies reports of Kamal Nath’s nephew giving its investigators the slip

The Enforcement Directorate has denied reports that Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, gave a slip to the agency’s investigators on July 27.

Mr. Puri was summoned to appear before the probe team in connection with the VVIP chopper deal case. He, however, did not join the investigation, said a senior ED official. Another summons may be issued soon to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On July 27, the businessman approached a Delhi court that granted him interim relief from arrest till July 29. He submitted before the court that he was cooperating in the investigation and there was no need to arrest him.

In April also, the ED questioned Mr. Puri. Earlier, the agency had informed a city court that it had summoned Mr. Puri, chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Private Limited, for confronting him with Sushen Mohan Gupta, an accused arrested in the case.

In a statement, Mr. Puri’s company had then said: “He would be fully cooperating with the ED probe and provide any clarification or information as may be required.”