GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Voters have right to know about fulfillment of assurances by parties; matter sub judice, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Majority of political parties in Tamil Nadu have sought single phase polls.

February 24, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, addresses media on poll preparedness for forthcoming general election to Lok Sabha, in Chennai on February 24, 2024.

Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, addresses media on poll preparedness for forthcoming general election to Lok Sabha, in Chennai on February 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The voters have a right to know about the feasibility of fulfilling poll assurances made by political parties, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on February 24 and made it clear that the matter is, however, sub judice.

Political parties have a right to make promises in their election manifestos and the electorate has a right to know if these are genuine and how these programmes could be funded, he said, adding the entire matter forms part of an ongoing case and the matter was sub judice.

At a press conference in Chennai, Mr. Rajiv Kumar, answering questions, said the Election Commission has prepared a ‘proforma’ to make parties to make a disclosure on their election promises. However, this aspect also relates to the pending court matter.

He said enforcement agencies have been directed to stay vigilant and prevent distribution of cash and freebies. National Payments Corporation of India too has been tasked to monitor online transactions.

To a question on ‘fake news,’ he said, ‘today fake news is running as you mentioned that election dates have been announced,’ This fake news has, however, been countered within half an hour and it was made amply clear that it was fake.

A majority of political parties have sought single phase polls. After holding meetings with political parties during the last two days, Mr. Rajiv Kumar said “a majority of parties informed him that many parties have commenced parking of funds for distribution to voters.” “We met various political parties both national like the BJP, INC and State parties like the AIADMK, DMK. A majority of their demands were single phase elections, curb on distribution of money and freebies,” he said.

The parties also sought action to prevent ‘voter impersonation,’ distribution of liquor and transfer of money through online mode.

During past elections in Tamil Nadu, parties have often accused each other of ‘inducing’ voters by distributing cash and gifts.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / national elections / Election Commission of India / political parties / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam / Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.