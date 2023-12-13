Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

December 13, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - Raipur

Vishnu Deo Sai, the BJP Legislative Party leader and MLA from Kunkuri seat, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh in Raipur on December 13.

State BJP chief Arun Sao and MLA Vijay Sharma took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Sai and his two Deputies during a grand ceremony held at the Science College ground attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, and Chief Ministers of some States.

Mr. Sai (59) will be the fourth Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh State, which was created in 2020.

Mr. Sao (54) hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) OBC community. Mr. Sharma (50), a Brahmin, is the State BJP’s general secretary.

Sai offers prayers at temple in Raipur

Earlier in the day, Mr. Sai offered prayers at the Jagannath temple in Raipur, and also paid tributes to freedom fighter Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by garlanding their statues at different places in State capital Raipur, officials said.

Mr. Sai (59) performed customary rituals at the Jagannath temple in the morning and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in Chhattisgarh, a statement issued by the State Public Relations Department said.

BJP MLA from Raipur City North Purandar Mishra accompanied him to the temple.

Later, Mr. Sai reached his residence in Purena area here and sought his mother’s blessings.

Mr. Sai along with his wife Kaushalya Devi Sai performed ‘Navgrah’ puja at their house, the statement said.

Mr. Sai was elected as the BJP’s Legislature Party leader at a meeting of 54 newly-elected MLAs held at the party’s State headquarters in Raipur on Sunday.

The BJP won 54 out of the total 90 Assembly seats in the recently held State elections, reducing Congress’ tally to 35. The Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to win one seat.