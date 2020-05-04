Virtual programme on rare artworks at National Gallery

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on Monday announced a virtual programme of exhibitions to showcase rare artworks from its repository.

The “NGMA Ke Sangrah Se” will kick off this week with the focus on Rabindranath Tagore, whose 159th birth anniversary will be observed on Thursday. The programme will have different daily and weekly themes, an NGMA statement said.

“These virtual programmes and exhibitions will give the opportunity to art lovers, artists, art connoisseurs, students, teachers etc. to see the rarely presented artworks from their homes,” it said.

During the lockdown, the NGMA has presented online exhibitions of works by Jamini Roy and Raja Ravi Verma on its website — ngmaindia.gov.in.

Director-General Adwaita Gadanayak said in the statement: “The closure of the museum galleries due to the COVID-19 lockdown did not dampen our spirits and couldn’t disconnect us with our audiences. Rather, this has presented us an opportunity to get connected in an exciting way with a wider world audience.”