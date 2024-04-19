GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vice-Admiral Dinesh Tripathi appointed next Navy Chief

He will take over from incumbent Chief Admiral Hari Kumar on April 30

April 19, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi has been appointed the next Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi has been appointed the next Chief of Naval Staff | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vice-Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi has been appointed the next Chief of Naval Staff. He is currently the Vice-Chief of the Navy, and will take over on superannuation of the current chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar on April 30.

“The Government has appointed Vice-Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi presently serving as Vice-Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of 30th April, 2024,” a government statement issued almost at midnight on Thursday said. The present chief Admiral Kumar retires from service on April 30, it stated.

Born on May 15, 1964, Vice-Admiral Tripathi was commissioned on July 1, 1985 into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy. A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, the statement said.

Prior to taking over as Vice-Chief, he had served as Flag Officer, Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

An alumnus of the Sainik School, Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Vice-Admiral Tripathi has undergone courses at the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, Naval War College, Goa and the U.S. Naval War College.

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.