Vice-Admiral Dinesh Tripathi appointed next Navy Chief

April 19, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

Vice-Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi has been appointed the next Chief of Naval Staff. He is currently the Vice-Chief of the Navy, and will take over on superannuation of the current chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar on April 30.

“The Government has appointed Vice-Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi presently serving as Vice-Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of 30th April, 2024,” a government statement issued almost at midnight on Thursday said. The present chief Admiral Kumar retires from service on April 30, it stated.

Born on May 15, 1964, Vice-Admiral Tripathi was commissioned on July 1, 1985 into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy. A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, the statement said.

Prior to taking over as Vice-Chief, he had served as Flag Officer, Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

An alumnus of the Sainik School, Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Vice-Admiral Tripathi has undergone courses at the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, Naval War College, Goa and the U.S. Naval War College.