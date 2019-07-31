V.G. Siddhartha's and Café Coffee Day's journey through the years

Son of a coffee plantation owner, V.G. Siddhartha comes from a family that has a 140-year history of growing coffee. Siddhartha initially dabbled in stock trading before actually setting his foot in the coffee business.

Inspired by a chat with the owners of Tchibo, a German coffee chain, Siddhartha decided to open his own chain of cafes in a country that had no formative cultural grounding in cappuccinos. He opened Café Coffee Day’s first outlet on Bangalore’s upscale Brigade Road in 1994 with a tag line ‘A lot can happen over a cup of coffee’