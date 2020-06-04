National

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dead

Basu Chatterjee

Basu Chatterjee   | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Mr. Basu who had been suffering from age-related health issues died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence, aged 93

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for his middle-of-the-road cinema and films such as “Chhoti Si Baat” and “Rajnigandha”, died on Thursday from age related health issues. He was 93.

Mr. Basu died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence.

“He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the morning. He wasn’t keeping well for quite some time due to old age and died at his residence. It’s a great loss to the film industry,” Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), said.

Mr. Pandit said the filmmaker’s last rites will be performed at Santacruz crematorium.

Some of his best known works are “Us Paar”, “Chitchor”, “Piya Ka Ghar”, “Khatta Meetha” and “Baton Baton Mein”.

