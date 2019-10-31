Veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away

Former Lok Sabha member and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta passed away in Kolkata on Thursday morning.

He was just three days short of his 83rd birthday on November 3.

The late CPI leader was suffering from kidney and heart related ailments.

“Comrade Gurudas Dasgupta was one of the finest Parliamentarians and a true leader of the Indian working class. His death is not just a loss to the CPI but to the entire working class movement,” D. Raja, CPI general secretary, told The Hindu in his condolence message.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the veteran communist.

“Saddened at the passing away of CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to the nation as a Parliamentarian and trade union leader,” she said in a statement.

Known as a fiery Lok Sabha member who relentlessly questioned the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government on people’s issues despite the Left’s support to the Congress-led UPA, Mr. Dasgupta represented Panskura constituency of West Bengal in the 14th Lok Sabha (2004) and Ghatal in the 15th Lok Sabha (2009).

However, he did not to contest Lok Sabha elections in 2014 that brought the NDA to power at the Centre.

He had also become a member of the Rajya Sabha as far back as 1985 and led the All India Trade Union Congress in 2001.