Veteran AIR newsreader Saroj Narayanaswami passes away

:

Popular news reader Saroj Narayanaswami passed away in her home in Mumbai on Saturday. She was 86. She passed away due to age related ailments. She is survived by a daughter and a son and their families.

Avid listeners of All India Radio will remember her voice, clear diction and the pauses at the correct spots. She worked as a Tamil News Reader-cum-translator in the Tamil News Unit of the News Services Division of All India Radio, New Delhi. She was the News in-charge of the Tamil Unit for over 20 years.

She had been the official interpreter to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.G. Ramachandran, during Chief Ministers Conferences. She had an English Literature Honours Degree from Bombay University and had done a course in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi.