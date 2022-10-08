India

Varna and caste system should be discarded, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on October 7 said the concepts like  varna and  jaati [caste] should be completely discarded. Speaking at a book release function in Nagpur, he said the caste system has no relevance now.

In Vajrasuchi Tunk written by Dr. Madan Kulkarni and Dr. Renuka Bokare, the RSS chief said social equality was a part of the Indian tradition, but it was forgotten and led to damaging consequences.

Referring to the claim that the  varna and caste system originally did not have discrimination and had its uses, Mr. Bhagwat said if today someone asked about these institutions, the answer must be that “it is past, let’s forget it.”

The RSS chief said, “Everything that causes discrimination should go out lock, stock and barrel.”

He also said the previous generations made mistakes everywhere, and India was no exception.

“There should not be any problem accepting those mistakes. And if you think that by accepting that our ancestors made mistakes they will become inferior, that won’t happen because everybody’s ancestors made mistakes,” Bhagwat added.


