Watch | All about Vande Bharat Mission

Vandhe Bharat mission is the massive repatriation operation planned by the Indian government to bring back stranded Indians in different parts of the world in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

In the first phase that started on May 7, more than 60 “non-scheduled, commercial” flights will operate from about 12 countries to bring back 15,000 citizens. The second phase of the Vandhe Bharat mission in the third week of May is expected to cover European nations.

Also read | 'Vande Bharat Mission’ to cover more European nations

Citizens in distress will be brought back on commercial aircraft and naval ships based on lists prepared by the India's embassies.Over ten lakhs Indians are expected to return home, and more than two lakhs are from the UAE alone.

India has dispatched four Naval ships as part of the first phase of Vande Bharat mission. Indian Navy’s INS Jalashwa and INS Magar are operating to bring back Indian citizens from Maldives while INS Shardul and INS Airavat set sail to the UAE. The Navy has named its evacuation effort ‘Operation Samudra Setu’.

Also read | Air India opens bookings for foreigners, visa holders on outbound repatriation flights