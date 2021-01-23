Vaccines: U.S. applauds “true friend” India

Terming India a “true friend” which is using its pharmaceutical sector to help the global community, the U.S. has applauded New Delhi for gifting COVID-19 vaccines to several countries.
“We applaud India’s role in global health, sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in South Asia. India’s free shipments began with the Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal and will extend to others,” the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department tweeted on Friday.
“India’s a true friend using its pharma to help the global community,” it said.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks said: “I commend India’s efforts to help its neighbours by providing them with free vaccines. Global challenges like the pandemic require both regional and global solutions,” Mr. Meeks said.
The U.S. media also praised India’s support to the global community in this health crisis.
According to a Washington Post report, India is giving away millions of vaccine doses as a tool of diplomacy.
“The shipments reflect one of India’s unique strengths: It is home to a robust vaccine industry, including Serum Institute of India, one of the world’s largest vaccine makers,” the report said.
Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu thanked the State department for recognising the efforts.
Quoting Prime Minister Modi, he tweeted late Friday night, “India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community.”
