GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vacancies in OBC reserved faculty posts across AIIMS, says Parliament panel

Against a mandated 27% quota for OBCs, AIIMS Delhi has less than 19% OBC faculty, while AIIMS Jodhpur has less than 9%; Ministry says difficulty in finding OBC candidates for senior faculty positions

December 18, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
At AIIMS Delhi, there are 161 OBC faculty out of a total 848. File.

At AIIMS Delhi, there are 161 OBC faculty out of a total 848. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Less than 19% of the faculty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi belong to other backward classes (OBCs), as against the mandated OBC reservation of 27%, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The situation is worse in a number of other AIIMS across the country, with the institute at Jodhpur having fewer than 9% OBCs.

The data was part of a report presented by a Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes constituted by the Parliament, on the measures undertaken to secure representation of OBCs and their welfare at AIIMS.

The report noted that the lack of OBC representation is also prevalent in top management positions and non-faculty positions as well. The Committee observed that there is a considerable backlog of vacancies under the OBC category.

‘Non-availability of candidates’

At AIIMS Delhi, there are 161 OBC faculty out of a total 848, meaning that they constitute 18.98% of the faculty at the premier institute. In AIIMS Jodhpur, the representation of OBCs in 8.91%; in Bhubaneswar, it is 12.83%; at Raipur and Rishikesh, the OBC share in faculty is about 13.7%; and in Bhopal, it is 19.79%. AIIMS Patna has the best record, with 24% OBC faculty.

The Health Ministry had said that the situation is due to non-availability of reserved category candidates for senior faculty positions, such as professor, additional professors and associate professor. Senior faculty posts in super-speciality departments are particularly hard to fill, with offers from corporate hospitals or from foreign institutions holding more attraction than a position at AIIMS.

Centralised recruitment

The Committee acknowledged that efforts are being made to fill the vacancies, but pushed for recruitment in mission mode to hire people for these reserved posts in both the faculty and non-faculty cadre.

“A ‘centralised system’ may also be devised and implemented to fill all the vacant posts in non- faculty cadre as adopted for recruitment of nursing officers through a Nursing Officers Recruitment Common Entrance Test (NORCET) for all AIIMS so that eligible candidates from OBC category can get the opportunities of employment at the earliest and all Institutes can functions to their fullest capacity,” it said.

Currently, there are six fully functional AIIMS, in addition to the main AIIMS in Delhi. Fifteen new AIIMS have been also approved under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, and are under various stages of operationalisation.

Related Topics

Reservation / medicine (education)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.