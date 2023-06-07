V-P Dhankhar counters Rahul’s rear-view mirror remarks

June 07, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

One has to look at the rear-view mirror to avoid those determined to cause an accident, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday at an interaction with the trainee officers of 2021 and 2022 batches of the Indian Defence Estate Services at his residence in Delhi.

Mr. Dhankhar’s statements must be seen in the context of the recent comments made by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 4 at a public meeting in New York, where he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to drive the Indian car by only looking in the rear-view mirror and then not understanding why the car was crashing and not moving forward.

“You have to look at the rear-view mirror to know those who aren’t well disposed towards the nation, those who are out to tint, tarnish and destroy our institutions... you have to look into the rear-view mirror to avoid someone determined to cause an accident,” Mr. Dhankhar said, in his address.