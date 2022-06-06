Uttarkashi bus accident: Death toll rises to 26, rescue operations conclude

Bodies of Uttarakhand bus accident victims to be brought to M.P. by IAF aircraft:, says CM Chouhan

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits the site of a bus accident in Damta area of Uttarkashi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The death toll in the Uttarkashi bus accident rose to 26 with the recovery of one more body after which the search and rescue operation was concluded, officials said on June 6.

A bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a deep gorge near Rikhavu khadd en route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on June 5.

Besides the driver and the helper, there were 28 passengers on board.

Four injured people are under treatment while the death toll has risen to 26 with the recovery of one more body late in the night, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

Pulling out the bodies and looking for survivors in the night was a challenge for the police and State Disaster Response Force personnel, officials in Uttarkashi said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the accident site.

Bodies of victims to be brought to M.P. by IAF aircraft: Chouhan

Mr. Chouhan on June 6 said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has accepted his request that the bodies of pilgrims killed in a bus accident in Uttarakhand be brought to Madhya Pradesh in the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

Mr. Chouhan, along with State Minister Bijendra Pratap Singh, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena and other senior officials had left for Dehradun on June 5 night.

The M.P. Home Department had also issued a list of 28 passengers from Panna who were travelling in the ill-fated bus.

After reaching Uttarakhand, Mr. Chouhan met the injured persons and reviewed the arrangements for their treatment.

Mr. Chouhan in a tweet on Monday said, “Urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji over phone this morning that the bodies of our brothers and sisters from Panna, who died in the bus accident in Uttarakhand, be brought to Madhya Pradesh with respect by the IAF aircraft. He accepted my request. I express my heartfelt gratitude to him.” The post-mortem of the victims was conducted in the night, he said.

The bodies will be brought to Dehradun by 10 a.m. on June 6 and will then be flown by IAF planes to Khajuraho (nearest airport from Panna) in M.P. by 2 p.m., the CM said in another tweet.

“Our vehicles stationed in Khajuraho will then immediately take the bodies of pilgrims to their village. We are making efforts that the bodies be brought to Madhya Pradesh with full respect and the funeral be held today itself,” Mr. Chouhan tweeted.

Mr. Chouhan, on June 5, announced that ₹5 lakh will be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured persons.

He had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the bus accident and ₹50,000 to the injured persons.