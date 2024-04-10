GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man accused of killing Sikh leader gunned down by Uttarakhand Police

The murder of Baba Tarsem Singh had sparked tension among the Sikh community with the Opposition Congress questioning the law and order situation in the state

April 10, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Uttarakhand police on April 9 shot dead one of the two men accused of killing Baba Tarsem Singh, chief of Dera Karseva of Nanakmatta Gurdwara, situated in Udham Singh Nagar district. The murder had sparked tension among the Sikh community with the Opposition Congress questioning the law and order situation in the state.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar said the Special Task Force (STF) had alerted the Haridwar police that the accused were on their way to Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh via Haridwar on the same bike that was used in the crime.

“The police along with STF started intensive checking at the borders to nab the accused. Around 12.30am on Tuesday, the team identified the accused at a check point under Bhagwanpur police station area. When police tried to stop the accused, they tried to escape and opened fire on the police team,” said Mr. Kumar. In retaliation, the police fired on the men and a bullet hit Amarjeet Singh alias Bittu even as his accomplice fled.

The injured man was sent to the Civil Hospital in Roorkee where he was declared dead. Bittu carried a reward of ₹1,00,000 on his head, police said.

Baba Tarsem Singh was a religious leader of the Sikh community in the Terai region of Uttarakhand and had gained fame due to his charitable work in education and medicine. His death on March 28 caused a stir in Uttarakhand following which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Udham Singh Nagar to console his followers.

Police had booked Sarabjit Singh and Bittu apart from IAS officer Harbans Singh Chugh, who heads the Nanakmatta Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, Baba Anup Singh and Pritam Singh Sandhu, the vice-president of a regional Sikh outfit, in the case.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.