Uttarakhand pitches temples, hills as wedding destinations

Triyuginarayan Temple in Rudraprayag is the first wedding destination for which the State has floated a tender seeking consultants

August 27, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra

Jim Corbett National Park in Nainital is among the places that the government is eyeing to market as wedding destinations.

Jim Corbett National Park in Nainital is among the places that the government is eyeing to market as wedding destinations. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With the Centre recently launching an ‘Incredible India’ wedding tourism campaign to showcase the country as a prime wedding destination, Uttarakhand is all set to cash in by pitching its ancient temples and picturesque hills.

Triyuginarayan Temple in Rudraprayag, known in mythology as the place where Shiva and Parvati tied their nuptial knot, is the first wedding destination for which the State has floated a tender seeking consultants.

On the radar

Jim Corbett National Park in Nainital, Narendra Nagar in Tehri Garhwal and Munsiyari hills in Pithoragarh are some other places the State government is eyeing to market as wedding destinations. Also on the radar is George Everest peak in Mussoorie, named after the British surveyor.

“In Uttarakhand, we have several visually striking destinations already favoured by people for weddings, pre-wedding shoots, etc. The Triyuginarayan Temple, our new offering, is located at an elevation of 6,500 ft above sea level and offers not just a spectacular view but also a spiritual connect for couples on their big day,” said Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj.

Local wedding planners say they have already put some rules in place given the ecological and religious sensibilities of the region. At Triyuginarayan, for instance, there is a cap of 30 guests and a ban on Hindi film music being played.

Subsidy for homestays

The State government is incentivising the process by offering subsidy to the locals to build homestays. It is also focusing on strengthening air connectivity to Pithoragarh to boost wedding tourism in Munsiyari.

