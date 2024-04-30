GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Forest officials capture leopard that strayed into Aliganj village from Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh

According to Forest officials, the leopard which had taken shelter in a cowshed was captured with the help of a veterinary doctor.

April 30, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Forest officials on April 29 captured a leopard which had strayed into Aliganj village from the nearby Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Forest officials, the leopard which had taken shelter in a cowshed was captured with the help of a veterinary doctor.

MANISH SINGH, deputy director, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, “Today, at around 8 o’clock in the morning, we got information that a leopard had entered the cattle shed in village Aliganj under Nuriya police station, and when we sent our staff to investigate the information, as we came to know that it was a leopard, we cordoned off the area so that there was no loss of life. Then, we caught the leopard with the help of a veterinary doctor. The leopard is healthy and is an eight to nine year-old male.”

The Pilibhit Tiger reserve is spread over the three districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. It covers an area of more than 700 square km and is home to a variety of wild animals including leopards and tigers.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / animal / wildlife / wildlife / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.