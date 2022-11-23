Uttar Pradesh sets target of ₹10 lakh crore investment through Global Investors Summit-2023

November 23, 2022 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh has set a target of attracting investment of ₹10 lakh crore through the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while formally announcing the schedule of the ambitious event in the national capital on Tuesday.

In a bid to make Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of India’s development, Mr. Adityanath said the State had set a goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy, following the Prime Minister’s plan to grow India’s economy to $5 trillion. The summit is expected to help the State in achieving the goal. “Our government is organising a Global Investors Summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023, so that the country and the world can benefit from the immense business opportunities available in the State,” Mr. Adityanath said.

Inviting everyone to join “new India’s new Uttar Pradesh” in its journey towards growth and development, Mr. Adityanath noted that U.P.’s business climate has significantly improved over time as a result of offering effective policy assistance and top-notch infrastructure.

Giving information about the preparations for the summit, the Chief Minister said so far 21 countries have expressed their enthusiasm to participate in the event. The partner countries include the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Mauritius.

In the run-up to the event, the State government will be organising road shows in 18 countries and seven major cities of India to invite investors from all over the world.

For the ‘ease of investors’, Mr. Adityanath also launched an ‘Online Incentive Management Portal’ and ‘Customer Relationship Management Portal (Nivesh Sarathi)’ on the day.

Earlier, in the presence of ambassadors, high commissioners, and business leaders, the CM underlined that U.P. was the biggest market of labour and consumers, and went on to state that the environment of the State was favourable for industrial development.

“The State has taken several reformative steps towards creating an ecosystem for industrial development through policy-driven governance by formulating about 25 policies to attract investment,” he said.

Extending support, FICCI President Shubhra Kumar Panda praised the “competence and can-do spirit” of U.P. under the leadership of Mr. Adityanath. He described the State’s new policies on IT/ITES, start-ups, electronic vehicles, defence, and aerospace as encouraging for the industry.

The three-day global conference will be attended by policymakers, the top leadership of the corporate world, business delegations, academia, think tanks, and intellectuals, who will collectively brainstorm on business possibilities and opportunities for partnership, an official release said.