HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Use of tech by Modi government made business easier: Amit Shah

The Home Minister highlighted through tweets the Modi government's thrust on the use of technology

June 09, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fostered progress through technology that resulted in an exponential surge in digital transactions, made business easier and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) took government services to every home, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on June 9.

The Home Minister highlighted through tweets the Modi government's thrust on the use of technology for the benefit of people with the hashtag #9YearsOfTechForGrowth.

"PM @narendramodi Ji fostered progress through technology in #9YearsOfTechForGrowth. The exponential surge in digital transactions made business easier, DBT took government services to every home, and start-ups gave India's space industry a competitive edge," he said.

Mr. Shah also said that from quantum technologies to green hydrogen, the Prime Minister nurtured research and development in '#9YearsOfTechForGrowth'.

"While innovation sparked start-up revolution in 2 & 3-tier cities, Digital India Mission made information accessible to rural masses ending digital divide," he said.

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.