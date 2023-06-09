Use of tech by Modi government made business easier: Amit Shah

June 09, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fostered progress through technology that resulted in an exponential surge in digital transactions, made business easier and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) took government services to every home, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on June 9.

The Home Minister highlighted through tweets the Modi government's thrust on the use of technology for the benefit of people with the hashtag #9YearsOfTechForGrowth.

From quantum technologies to green hydrogen PM @narendramodi Ji nurtured research & development in #9YearsOfTechForGrowth.



While innovation sparked start-up revolution in 2 & 3-tier cities, Digital India Mission made information accessible to rural masses ending digital divide. pic.twitter.com/0wp8P9b6j1 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 9, 2023

"PM @narendramodi Ji fostered progress through technology in #9YearsOfTechForGrowth. The exponential surge in digital transactions made business easier, DBT took government services to every home, and start-ups gave India's space industry a competitive edge," he said.

Mr. Shah also said that from quantum technologies to green hydrogen, the Prime Minister nurtured research and development in '#9YearsOfTechForGrowth'.

"While innovation sparked start-up revolution in 2 & 3-tier cities, Digital India Mission made information accessible to rural masses ending digital divide," he said.