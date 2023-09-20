HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. State Department ‘urges’ Indian cooperation in Canada’s investigation into Nijjar’s killing

Responding to a query from The Hindu, a State Department spokesperson said, “we urge the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation and ensure that those responsible are held to account”

September 20, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Narayan Lakshman
Hardeeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, was shot dead in Canada by unknown assailants on June 18, 2023.

Hardeeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, was shot dead in Canada by unknown assailants on June 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In the context of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comment that agents of the Indian government were linked to the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the U.S. State Department has called for India’s cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

Also Read | White House supports Canadian probe into ‘serious allegations’ around Nijjar’s killing, urge India to cooperate: John Kirby

Responding to a query from The Hindu, a State Department spokesperson said, “we urge the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation and ensure that those responsible are held to account.”

The Department’s language on the subject has changed since its response on Tuesday when it said that it was “critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

Related Topics

Canada / investigation / USA / India-United States

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.