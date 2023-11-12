HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. Embassy Community celebrates Diwali with festive lights, sweets

The U.S. Embassy in India shared on social media X, a video showing the community celebrating the festival in Indian attire, making rangolis and decorating the embassy

November 12, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. | Photo Credit: ANI

The community of the U.S. Embassy in India celebrated Diwali with U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on November 12 with festive lights, sweets, and rangoli.

The U.S. Embassy in India shared on social media X, a video showing the community celebrating the festival in Indian attire, making rangolis and decorating the embassy.

"Join in the festivities as the U.S. Embassy community celebrates #Diwali with festive lights, good cheer, and a grateful heart. Wishing everyone a prosperous Diwali!, (sic)" the post stated.

The video also showed people dancing and enjoying Indian beats on the festive occasion.

Mr. Garcetti expressed his joy and said, "Thank you to the entire U.S. Embassy community here in New Delhi. You make life full of light every single day. We can't wait to celebrate and bring the light in through singing and dancing."

Earlier on Thursday, New York State Senator Kevin Thomas joined U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, at their Diwali celebrations on Wednesday.

"It was an honour to celebrate Diwali with @VP Kamala Harris in D.C. tonight. May your Diwali be free from darkness and abundant with light. Happy Diwali!! (sic)" New York State Senator Thomas posted on social media platform X.

Addressing the event, Ms. Harris said that the festival of Diwali is being celebrated at a time when there is a lot happening in the world.

"We celebrate Diwali at a time when there is a lot happening in the world. And I think it's important that as we celebrate Diwali, which is about celebrating the light we understand, it is always the context of understanding...and there is certainly a difficult moment we are facing...in particular the reports coming out of Israel and Gaza and I know for all of us it's devastating and Heartbreaking" U.S. Vice President said.

Moreover, earlier this week, the Deputy Commissioner at the New York City Mayor's office, Dilip Chauhan, lauded the historic development of observing Diwali as a public school holiday for the first time in its history.

Mr. Chauhan highlighted the significance of this decision, attributing it to years of dedicated advocacy by the Indian diaspora and the Indian-American community.

“This year Diwali is so significant, first time in the history of New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has declared Diwali as a public holiday in the school of New York City, after years of advocacy...Indian diaspora, Indian-American community...they have worked hard for this initiative. On Diwali, our children don’t need to go to school, they can spend time at home with their family and visit religious places and celebrate with the community,” he said.

Related Topics

religious festival or holiday / India-United States

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.