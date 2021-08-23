U.S. approves highest number of student visas

More than 55,000 students to board flight

Over 55,000 Indian students and exchange visitors to the United States have been given student visas in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the highest number ever, the U.S. Mission in India said on Monday.

“Through these efforts, more than 55,000 students and exchange visitors are boarding planes to study in the United States, and more students are being approved every day,” a U.S. Mission statement said.

Ambassador Atul Keshap, the Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy here, said studying in the U.S. was a unique experience for Indian students.

“Indian students also enrich U.S. society, achieve high levels of academic success, and deepen the bonds of friendship between our countries,” he said.

Though the COVID-19 second wave led to a two-month delay in starting the student visa season, which usually starts in May, the consular teams were able to process more visas this year than pre-COVID, the statement said.

“In July, as soon as conditions allowed for the resumption of visa services without endangering applicants’ health and safety, consular teams worked not only to match, but surpass, their pre-COVID workload. The U.S. Embassy and Consulates opened additional hours for visa appointments and made every possible effort to ensure timely arrival for academic programmes for as many students as possible. Ultimately, these efforts paid off, as more students than ever before received visas to study in the United States,” the statement read.