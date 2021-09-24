National

Updated estimates for vaccine tracker

Health worker administer COVID 19 vaccine to the beneficiaries. File   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Hindu has been maintaining a State-wise vaccination tracker based on data published in the COWIN database. The tracker estimates the % of the adult population (and among them, three age buckets) that have received at least the first dose and both doses.

Initially we relied upon Census projections for the 2021 population in each State and extrapolated data from Aadhaar saturation for UTs and smaller States. Later, we took the population estimates from an affidavit filed by the government in the Supreme Court on target population that needed to be vaccinated in each State.

We found that there were significant variances between the Aadhaar saturation data, Election Commission data on adult population (voting eligible population) and the data provided in the affidavit.

The variances were quite high for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in particular, suggesting that the information in the affidavit was inaccurate. For example, the 18+ population estimate for Andhra Pradesh according to UIADI was 395.2 lakh compared to 557.9 lakh in the affidavit and 404.9 lakh according to ECI (as of January 15,2021). The corresponding numbers for Telangana were 277.7, 220.4 and 301.7 respectively.

Considering these significant variations for the two States, we have changed the population estimate to reflect the ECI's data on the voting population for them alone. Please see the updated tracker at thehindu.com/coronavirus/


