U.P. moved out of BIMARU category, contributing to India’s development, says Adityanath

July 19, 2023 05:24 am | Updated 05:24 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the State moved out of BIMARU (sick in Hindi) category and is positively contributing to the path of India’s development and becoming a ‘Saksham Pradesh’ (capable State).

“Many of the States continue to carry the BIMARU category even today in the absence of the required development, while Uttar Pradesh has come out of it and positively contributing to the development of India,” said Mr. Adityanath while distributing appointment letters to 1,573 Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) health workers in Lucknow.

Without taking names, the Chief Minister attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav, alleging that the uncle-nephew duo was going out for collecting money whenever government job vacancies were announced, while under the BJP government all the recruitment is taking place with complete transparency.

“The uncle-nephew duo used to collection money from people whenever government vacancies were announced. Today, the State commission or Board is taking the recruitment examination in a transparent manner by making better use of technology,” said Mr. Adityanath.

The U.P. CM added in the last one and a half years, the BJP-government organized 19 appointment letter distribution programs, under which about 58,000 youth have been given government jobs. He stressed that Uttar Pradesh is heading in the direction of becoming a “Saksham Pradesh”, quoting figures from the NITI Aayog. “In 2015-16, roughly six crore people, constituting 37.68% of the State’s population, were Below Poverty Line (BPL). With our efforts, the percentage of people the BPL dropped from 37.68% to 22% in 2019–20. Currently, it stands at 12%.” he added.