U.P. move to shift 17 OBCs to SC list ‘unconstitutional’, says Thawar Chand Gehlot

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday termed unconstitutional the move of the Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to shift 17 castes under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) to the Scheduled Castes (SC) list.

Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour, BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra pointed out that as per constitutionally laid procedures, only Parliament could alter the list of notified castes. “When we were in government in the State, we moved the Centre to relist these castes under the Scheduled Caste category. But the Centre did not agree,” Mr. Mishra said.

The U.P. government’s decision, Mr. Mishra said, would hurt the 17 castes instead of helping them, since they would no longer get benefits meant for the OBCs and they were still to be legally recognised as SCs.

Replying to his submission, Mr. Gehlot said the State government should have followed the due process. “It's a transgression of Parliament’s jurisdiction. As of now, the step they have taken is unconstitutional,” Mr. Gehlot said.

In a decision taken on Friday, the U.P. government added 17 castes, including Kashyap, Mallah, Kumhar, Rajbhar, Prajapati, in the SC list. It also directed all district officers to issue caste certificates to those belonging to these castes.