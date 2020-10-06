National

U.P. Congress leader Naseeb Pathan dies of COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader and two-term member of the U.P. Legislative Council, Naseeb Pathan, who had recently hit the headlines for asking for the expulsion of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, died of COVID-19 at Lucknow on Sunday.

Expressing grief over his death on Monday, party president Sonia Gandhi termed Mr. Pathan’s death an irreparable loss to the party. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted Mr. Pathan’s last video from the hospital room where he slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the Hathras rape.

