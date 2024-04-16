GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UP Assembly bypolls 2024 | BJP names its candidates for four seats

Arvind Singh (Dadraul). Shailendra Kumar Shailu (Gainsari) and Shravan Gaur (Duddhi (Reserved)) and O.P. Srivastava (Lucknow East) will contest in contest on the BJP ticket

April 16, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
BJP named four candidates for the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. File

BJP named four candidates for the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP declared four candidates for the bypolls for four assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The bypolls will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP declared Arvind Singh as its candidate for the Dadraul assembly constituency, Shailendra Kumar Shailu from the Gainsari Assembly constituency and Shravan Gaur from the Duddhi (Reserved) Assembly constituency. The party fielded O.P. Srivastava from the Lucknow East Assembly constituency. Mr. Srivastava is an office bearer of Avadh Kshetra of the party.

The bypolls will held in the Dadraul assembly constituency on May 13, Lucknow East on May 20, Gainsari assembly seat on May 25 and Duddhi Assembly segment on June 1.

The party did not give the ticket to the family member of Ashutosh Tandon, whose demise on November 9, 2023, at the age of 63, necessitated a bypoll on the seat.

Mr. Singh, who has been fielded from Dadraul is the son of Manvendra Singh (74), who died on January 5 due to prolonged illness, led to a bypoll in the seat.

Mr. Shailu, who the party’s candidate from Gainsari, was a BJP MLA from the seat between 2017 to 2022. The constituency became vacant following the demise of sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav on January 26.

Mr. Gaur, the party’s candidate from Duddhi, is an office bearer of its Scheduled Tribe Morcha. The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of the BJP’s Ramdular Gond in December 2023 from the House after he was convicted in a rape case. Gond was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl nine years ago.

According to the Representation of the People Act, a lawmaker sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.

