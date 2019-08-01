Unnao rape survivor: Walkout in Lok Sabha over accident

The Rae Bareli accident case involving the Unnao rape survivor caused a walkout on Wednesday by Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha as the government did not respond to their demand for a reply from it on the alleged threats to her life and her family.

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, raising the issue, said Home Minister Amit Shah did not respond at all to the issue despite the Opposition taking up the matter repeatedly.

Though the CBI had taken over the case, the rape survivor’s family members had claimed a threat to their lives. In the absence of a government response, members of the Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, as well as members of the DMK, the NCP, the RSP and the IUML walked out of the House.

After returning, Mr. Chowdhury tried raising the issue again but Speaker Om Birla pointed that they had staged a walkout and had mentioned the issue.

Mr. Birla said members had decided that issues related to the States would not be raised in the Lok Sabha. “I don't have any problem if members want to raise issues related to the States,” he said. Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay pointed out how questions about law and order situation in West Bengal were being asked multiple times despite agreeing not to raise State subjects.