Union Minister Ramdas Athawale blames Congress for Delhi violence

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday alleged that provocative speeches by Congress leaders were responsible for the violence in Delhi, which has so far claimed 42 lives. He was talking to reporters at the press room in the Vidhan Bhavan here, where the Budget session of Maharashtra Legislature is currently on. The Minister of State for Social Justice also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi, was involved in the riots. He also accused the Congress of provoking Muslims to protest against the CAA.

“The Congress has been provoking people for several days. It is wrong to mislead Muslims over the CAA. It has to be probed whether the Congress and AAP has a hand in the Delhi violence,” he said.

“The CAA is meant to provide citizenship to the oppressed people from neighbouring countries and not to take away the citizenship of Indians,” the Minister added.

Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi five days ago after violence between anti- and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) groups spiralled out of control.