Mismatch between what China says and does, says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on September 17, 2020.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on September 17, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said China attempted to change the status quo along the LAC with its provocative military manoeuvres late last month and that there is a mismatch between what Beijing says and does.

Making a statement on the situation in eastern Ladakh in Rajya Sabha, the Minister said India wants a peaceful solution to the boundary issue, but will not shy away from any action required to defend the sovereignty of the country.

While the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military dialogues, Mr. Singh said the “Chinese side again engaged in provocative military manoeuvres on the night of August 29 and 30 in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake“.

“But yet again, timely and firm actions by our armed forces along the LAC prevented such attempts from succeeding,” he said, adding that, “Unki kathani aur karni alag hai (their actions are at variance with their words”.

