HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Cabinet nod to 'Vibrant Villages Programme' for northern borders

Under the Programme, holistic developmental works are to be undertaken in northern bordering villages

February 15, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
It will lead to infrastructure development and livelihood opportunity in four States and one Union Territory along the northern borders, Anurag Thakur told reporters on February 15, 2023. File

It will lead to infrastructure development and livelihood opportunity in four States and one Union Territory along the northern borders, Anurag Thakur told reporters on February 15, 2023. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the centrally-sponsored ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ for financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26), under which holistic developmental works are to be undertaken in northern bordering villages, and with an outlay of ₹4,800 crore, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

The programme will cover 662 villages in the first phase, where job opportunities will be created to curb migration of local population and sustainable economic activities will be encouraged.

It will lead to infrastructure development in four States and one Union Territory along the northern borders, he told reporters.

The scheme aids to identify and develop economic drivers based on local, natural, human and other resources of the villages on the northern border and development of growth centres on “Hub and Spoke Model” through promotion of social entrepreneurship, empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from PTI)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.