Union Cabinet nod to 'Vibrant Villages Programme' for northern borders

February 15, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the centrally-sponsored ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ for financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26), under which holistic developmental works are to be undertaken in northern bordering villages, and with an outlay of ₹4,800 crore, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

The programme will cover 662 villages in the first phase, where job opportunities will be created to curb migration of local population and sustainable economic activities will be encouraged.

It will lead to infrastructure development in four States and one Union Territory along the northern borders, he told reporters.

The scheme aids to identify and develop economic drivers based on local, natural, human and other resources of the villages on the northern border and development of growth centres on “Hub and Spoke Model” through promotion of social entrepreneurship, empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from PTI)